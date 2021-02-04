New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment is used for the deactivation of living microorganisms present in water, air, and also on the surfaces of various objects and prevents the spread of harmful diseases. It has its applications in Water Treatment, Wastewater Treatment, Air Disinfection, Process Water Disinfection, and Surface Disinfection. The Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 6.06 Billion by 2027 at a significant CAGR of 11.3% in terms of value, from USD 2.56 Billion in the year 2019.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Trojan Technologies, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, American Ultraviolet, Halma PLC, Xylem Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Advanced UV Inc., Hoenle AG, and Atlantium Technologies Ltd., among others.



Market Drivers



The market is propelled due to increasing continuous development and research by manufacturing industries for the improvement of germicidal benefits of ultraviolet disinfection equipment. One of the significant factors affecting the growth of the market is the growth of the geriatric population. Market growth is also driven by its usages for wastewater and water treatment in industries.



Regional Analysis



On the basis of regional terminology, the market is distributed amongst North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in terms of revenue and is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The APAC region is dominating the market due to rapid population growth in the region. Diminished freshwater resources are leading to a shortage of water, thereby increasing the demand for more wastewater and water treatment industries in the region.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market on the basis of component, application, end-user, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



UV Lamps

Quartz Sleeves

Reactor Chambers

Controller Units

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Water Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Air Disinfection

Process Water Disinfection

Surface Disinfection



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Residential

Commercial

Municipal

Industrial



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



