Ultriva 2014 Industrial Trendsetter Profiled in AutomationMedia.com

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- The current issue of AutomationMedia.com profiled Ultriva in the article titled, “Automation: Where We Have Been in 2013 and Where We Are Going in 2014,” authored by manufacturing journalist, TR Cutler.



Cutler reported, “From geographic expansion to sector diversification each of the companies profiled in AutomationMedia.com this year are experiencing dramatic and significant growth as we enter 2014. It has been both an honor and challenge as a journalist to address the past-paced, ever-changing elements of automation impacting manufacturing, material handling, and logistics. Reviewing those features provides a fascinating insight auguring trends for 2014. The growth of the companies profiled by AutomationMedia.com clearly reflects a strong new market demand.”



AutomationMedia.com profiled Ultriva, based in Cupertino, CA, which implemented a demand driven manufacturing model by providing full visibility, scheduling, and sequencing of production of customer orders. Recently, the company best known for electronic kanban, has advanced that concept to End to End Pull (or E2E). The need for a collaborative transactional portal is essential and E2E allows large multi-national manufacturers to actively collaborate with customers for actual demand and synchronize with suppliers for replenishment. E2E offers a better solution to balancing supply with customer demand through procurement strategies, materials and inventory policies tied to actual demand signals. Many suppliers want to provide sufficient service levels to customers and turn supply replenishment and synchronization into a competitive advantage. The company's global footprint is increasing rapidly with implementations in wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. The recognition of E2E portends major growth for the company in 2014.



Ultriva has deployed this type of solution across many large multi-national customers worldwide. To learn more about the Ultriva SaaS version 7.6, go to: http://info.ultriva.com/ultriva-version-76



About Ultriva

Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for a wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Few Commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) software solutions meet the requirements of Oracle users who turn to Ultriva’s Supply Chain Cloud solution, an Oracle Validated Integration solution. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495