Ultriva Addresses Limitations of Conventional ERP and MRP Systems

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Ultriva recently made available a new whitepaper entitled, “Inside the Four Walls of the Factory: Why Conventional ERP and MRP Systems Fall Short.” In the whitepaper, Narayan Laksham, Founder and CEO of Ultriva, Inc., explained, “ERP and MRP information systems are meant to synchronize supply chains. There is a ‘disconnect’ between the plant floor and MRP systems. They are often plugged with a spreadsheet fix, but plants need something better than a workaround. We look at the problems with using MRP for managing actual factory scheduling and operations, and the factory management system solution.”



The whitepaper is co-authored by Narayan Laksham, Karen Wilhelm, and Nandu Gopalun, Project Manager of Ultriva. Narayan Laksham founded Ultriva in 1999 with a vision of building a company that develops customer driven solutions which guarantee high value, quick deployment and measurable return on investment. Mr. Laksham has written articles on several lean topics including “When Push comes to Pull Kanban wins.” He is also a co-inventor of the patent pending “Inventory Optimization Tool.” Karen Wilhelm is freelance writer and author of one of the top 10 lean blogs, “Lean Reflections” where she regularly shares her ideas about manufacturing, business management, lean kaizen, and continuous improvement with thousands of readers in every part of the world. She also manages the Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME) LinkedIn group with more than 7,000 members. She is part of AME's international networking team, social media adviser and public speaker on using social media for lean collaboration. Nandu Gopalun has been associated with Ultriva since 2000 and has implemented Ultriva software in more than 60 plants. Mr. Gopalun is actively involved in Ultriva’s Lean Factory Management and Collaborative Supplier Portal system design, development and deployment. He has written articles on several topics including lean manufacturing.



To download the whitepaper clink the link: http://tinyurl.com/lrw69bu.



About Ultriva

Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for 21st century enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter @Ultriva.



