Ultriva Adds Joseph Ekman Director of Business Development and Alliances as Growth Continues

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Ultriva, Inc. announced the addition of Joseph A. Ekman as Director of Business Development and Alliances as growth continues. Ultriva empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for a wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more.



Ekman brings nearly 30 years of business experience with companies such as Ask Jeeves, IBM Global Services, PeopleSoft and Sun Microsystems. Ekman is a polished software sales professional that can sell complex application software solutions into Fortune 500 corporations. Ekman commented, “I am excited to use my unique skillset to help manufacturing companies achieve meaningful supply chain management and execution, lean manufacturing processes and Kanban pull replenishment.”



While working for Oracle Corporation, Ekman successfully sold CRM OnDemand (SAAS) solutions for customers in the commercial market. Ekman noted, “Few Commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) software solutions meet the requirements of Oracle users. I am pleased to see Ultriva is an Oracle Validated Integration solution and I am eager to show how easily Ultriva’s Supply Chain Cloud solution can benefit current Oracle users.”



Narayan Laksham, founder and CEO of Ultriva welcomed Ekman to the Ultriva team, “As Ultriva continues to experience dynamic growth, we are excited to utilize Joe’s history of leadership, strong product knowledge and solution selling at the executive level. His quick grasp of customer needs will enable him to position Ultriva Lean Suite to help manufacturing companies achieve End to End Supply Chain visibility to optimize inventory, increase customer service levels and improve productivity through automation.”



Ekman is also the founder of About The Kids Foundation and its division In Case of Emergency Standard and serves as its chairman of the board. He is also the creator ICE Standard with Smart911 App for Apple iPhone & Google Android which was created based on a research paper titled “In Case Of Emergency Standard” that Ekman wrote while attending University of San Francisco. He is the author of the Kids Ultimate Online Homework Resource Guide, and the co-author of Ekman Co-Parenting Journal.



About Ultriva

Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com) is a privately held, fast-growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495