Ultriva CEO Laksham Comments on Global Inventory Measurement

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- The subject of gaining an accurate measure of worldwide inventory was recently profiled in SupplyChainBrain. The article entitled, “Just How Much Inventory Is Out There, Anyway?” by Robert J. Bowman looked an inventory trends in one country or another. Bowman suggested The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals’ annual State of Logistics Report, sponsored by Penske Logistics, does a fine job of tracking inventory numbers in the U.S. There is also raw data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis and the World Bank, the last of which reports on inventory changes in nearly every major country of the world.



What is missing, according to Bowman, is a reliable method of putting those numbers together on a global basis. Narayan Laksham, President and CEO of Ultriva, Inc. noted, “Ultriva’s Inventory Optimization Tool uncovers opportunities to reduce inventory and identify parts for transition kanban replenishment globally. The ability to simulate changes in supplier lead time, lot size, and safety stock, ensures that projects can be shared with other planners for viewing purposes and projects can be categorized throughout the world.”



About Ultriva

Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for 21st century enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter @Ultriva.



