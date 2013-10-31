Ultriva CEO Laksham Leads Paradigm Shift with End to End Pull Scheduling Manufacturing Production

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Narayan Laksham, founder and CEO of Ultriva, Inc. recently highlighted why manufacturers should integrate with the demand side to streamline their supply chain. They call this process as “End to End Pull (E2E)” replenishment. Laksham expanded this idea in the company’s blog published recently, “This is clearly a paradigm shift compared to the constant focus on improving the planning or forecasts using better and superior algorithms. The primary goal of the E2E process is to schedule manufacturing production based on customer demand instead of forecasts while raw materials and components usage at the manufacturing facilities should drive replenishment to the upstream supply chain. This is also commonly known as ‘consumption driven replenishment’ or ‘Electronic Kanban loops.’”



Underlying the above process is an ability to have real time collaboration with the customers and suppliers. On-premise solutions, like MRP and ERP, do a fabulous job for inside the four walls of business. E2E on the other hand deals largely with outside the four walls of business.



Laksham discussed how E2E process improves business:

1. Allows manufacturing companies to reduce the customer lead times while improving service levels

2. Carry the right mix of inventory to eliminate part shortages for the production

3. Gain multi-tier visibility across the supply chain

4. Improve inventory turns across Finished Goods, Work In Process and Raw Materials

5. Get actionable information to manage exceptions

6. Facilitate continuous improvement through real time metrics and analytics

7. Ability to resize the inventory levels based on change in demands and usage



Ultriva has deployed this type of solution across many large customers worldwide. To read the entire blog, go to: http://web.ultriva.com/ultriva-blog/bid/97761/Why-a-Cloud-Solution-is-the-Only-Way-to-Implement-an-E2E-Pull.



About Ultriva

Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for a wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Few Commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) software solutions meet the requirements of Oracle users who turn to Ultriva’s Supply Chain Cloud solution, an Oracle Validated Integration solution. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495