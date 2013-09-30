Ultriva CEO Laksham Reveals Critical Strategies for Reducing Customer Lead Time

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Ultriva, based in Cupertino, CA, implemented a demand driven manufacturing model by providing full visibility, scheduling, and sequencing of production of customer orders at the cell level for one of the Rexnord plant in Indianapolis. Previously it took ten days before the order reached the factory floor; orders were scheduled on a weekly basis, causing an overall lead time of fifteen days.



Business Excellence magazine recently asked leading manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, to interview Ultriva’s CEO and President, Narayan Laksham. In the conversation Laksham revealed how much has changed in the supply chain in the last six years. Laksham commented about Rexnord. The company reduced customer lead time from fifteen days to less than two days. He also shared how the company was able to reduce the raw material and WIP (work in process) inventory by twenty percent. Laksham noted, “We facilitated the orders to be directly dropped at the manufacturing cells within 15 minutes of receipt. If the order was received before 2 pm it was manufactured and shipped on the same day; if after 2 pm, it was shipped the next day. Currently over 30,000 finished goods SKUs (stock keeping units) are being manufactured using this advanced process.”



Zurn Wilkins (a Rexnord Company) is a diversified multi-platform industrial company that manufactures and markets power transmission and water management products. Revenue last year was $1.3 billion and the firm employs nearly 7000 people.



To read the article in its entirety, click this link: http://cdn2.hubspot.net/hub/95948/file-277190517-pdf/docs/Supplychain-Indy-W3-Sep13.pdf.



Business Excellence is a monthly business magazine for executive managers, published by "Standards and Quality" advertising and information agency. For more than 15 years we support all types of businesses striving for business excellence through the implementation of quality management and investments in human capital. We publish only exclusive materials about owners and CEOs of successful companies, consultants, coaches and managers focused on the development and improvement of their operating management systems.



About Ultriva

Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for a wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Few Commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) software solutions meet the requirements of Oracle users who turn to Ultriva’s Supply Chain Cloud solution, an Oracle Validated Integration solution. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495