Ultriva CEO Laksham Reveals Critical Strategies for Reducing Customer Lead Time with Manufacturing Journalist TR Cutler

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- In the current issue of Automation & Controls Today, manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler interviewed Ultriva’s CEO and President, Narayan Laksham.



In a recent conversation Laksham revealed how much has changed in the supply chain in the last six years. Laksham commented about Rexnord. The company reduced customer lead time from fifteen days to less than two days. He also shared how the company was able to reduce the raw material and WIP (work in process) inventory by twenty percent. Laksham noted, “We facilitated the orders to be directly dropped at the manufacturing cells within 15 minutes of receipt. If the order was received before 2 pm it was manufactured and shipped on the same day; if after 2 pm, it was shipped the next day. Currently over 30,000 finished goods SKUs (stock keeping units) are being manufactured using this advanced process.”



Zurn Wilkins (a Rexnord Company) is a diversified multi-platform industrial company that manufactures and markets power transmission and water management products. Revenue last year was $1.3 billion and the firm employs nearly 7000 people.



Ultriva, based in Cupertino, CA, implemented a demand driven manufacturing model by providing full visibility, scheduling, and sequencing of production of customer orders at the cell level for one of the Rexnord plant in Indianapolis. Previously it took ten days before the order reached the factory floor; orders were scheduled on a weekly basis, causing an overall lead time of fifteen days. Laksham has written articles on several lean topics including “When Push comes to Pull Kanban wins.” He is also a co-inventor of the patent pending “Inventory Optimization Tool.”



As a manufacturing journalist it was a pleasure to interview Narayan Laksham, Ultriva founder and CEO. He founded the company 1999 with a vision of building an organization that develops customer driven solutions which guarantee high value, quick deployment, and measurable return on investment.



To read the article in its entirety, click this link: http://www.aandctoday.com/technical-article/195-the-solution-is-consumption-based-replenishment.



About Ultriva

Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for 21st century enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495