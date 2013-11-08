Ultriva CEO Laksham Talks End to End Pull Requirements in Manufacturing Production

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Narayan Laksham, founder and CEO of Ultriva, Inc. will write a series of End to End Pull articles highlighting each of the eight requirements. In a recent posting on the company’s blog, Laksham noted the first requirement is the need for a collaborative transactional portal, “End to End, as the name signifies, allows manufacturers to actively collaborate with customers for actual demand and synchronize with suppliers for replenishment. E2E offers a better solution to balancing supply with customer demand through procurement strategies, materials and inventory policies tied to actual demand signals. Many suppliers want to provide sufficient service levels to customers and turn supply replenishment and synchronization into a competitive advantage.”



The collaborative, real-time portals form the foundation for the E2E Pull design. The stronger and more comprehensive the foundation, the more flexibility can be built into the process. An application that is on the cloud, with ability for users around the world to access using a simple browser, seamless interfaces to existing business systems, with transactions happening over secure network, interconnecting scanners, RFID, mobile devices, driven by actionable information, and exception based management, allows the company to jump start the implementation of E2E pull replenishment.



Ultriva has deployed this type of solution across many large customers worldwide. To read more go to: http://info.ultriva.com/e2e-pull



About Ultriva

Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for a wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Few Commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) software solutions meet the requirements of Oracle users who turn to Ultriva’s Supply Chain Cloud solution, an Oracle Validated Integration solution. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495