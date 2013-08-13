Ultriva Co- Founder Kota Reviews New Actionable Intelligence Product Development

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Rao Kota, Ultriva’s co-founder and CTO at Large, acts as advisor on product architecture and reviewer of new product development. Kota has over a quarter of a century of experience in the fields of hardware, firmware, and application infrastructure. During these years, he has been instrumental in the design and development of application development tools, database management tools, CRM applications, and application middleware at both start-ups and major corporations.



Kota joins Ultriva from Amdocs where he spent 9 years as one of the primary architects for their web-based CRM applications. These applications have set new standards in performance and scalability with some of the most demanding customers in the world. Prior to Amdocs, Kota worked as chief architect and development manager for Integra Technologies, New York, and holds a patent in the area of reusing database object identifiers. Mr. Kota graduated from Andhra University with a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering.



Ultriva was founded in 1999 to provide software solutions to companies that were struggling with demand volatility, unreliable suppliers and forecast based planning systems. Since the inception they have deployed solutions in over 170+ plants, in 20 countries, and to over 7,500 suppliers. Ultriva’s customers have transacted over $2 billion and have saved over $400 million.



With a team of lean and supply chain experts Ultriva continues to help its customers to streamline their supply chain to drive growth and profitability. As an early pioneer in web-based architecture, Ultriva has continued to stay on the leading edge embracing the SaaS delivery model, SOA and .net 3.5.



About Ultriva

Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for 21st century enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California.



Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495