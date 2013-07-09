Ultriva Collaborative Supply Portal Featured in Boston.com

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Recently Ultriva’s Collaborative Supply Portal (CSP) Inventory was featured in Boston.com newspaper. According to the article, the CSP Inventory status report provides visibility at a part level, of what is on-hand, on-order, in process, in transit or in receiving. The summary shows order work flow, kanban signals and MRP orders, drill down to see details of individual orders and kanban signals, as well as detailed status for each part by order line.



Manufacturers and distributors require an action date for release, acknowledgement and shipment as well as shipment information for shipped parts. Customers want an expected receipt date along with tracking number. Symbols indicating late orders, notes and no shipping labels are vital along with a Supplier Scorecard to view performance of each supplier action.



Supplier On-time performance is a metric that is measure by supplier ship date, by customer receipt date using the same report for buyer and supplier creating one version of truth for doing supplier review. Analysis by part based on defined and actual consumption, inventory sizing vs. on hand inventory is provided.



Boston.com offers 1.3 million unique visitors per month. Boston.com has a 60% reach in the Boston DMA and customized targeting options. Ultriva is a global brand and delighted to be included in the publication.



About Ultriva

Ultriva empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for 21st century enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter @Ultriva.



