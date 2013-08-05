Ultriva Congratulates Trane as Best AC and Heating Brand for Home and Women’s Choice Award

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Late last week, Manufacturing & Technology eJournal reported American women voted Trane as best air conditioning and heating brand for the home. This was the second consecutive Women's Choice Award Seal of Recommendation that Trane, a leading global provider of indoor comfort systems and solutions and a brand of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR), was awarded. In a national survey among more than 5,000 women who were asked to select the brands they would most highly recommend to others, and Trane came out on top.



Narayan Laksham, Founder and CEO of Ultriva Inc. shared on the company blog how pleased the company was for Trane’s recognition. Ultriva has been associated with Trane’s manufacturing across all five residential air conditioning and heating plants since 2007. Laksham said, “Almost $300 million of Trane’s annual spend is flowing through Ultriva. Trane has been premier company in the deployment of Kanban and lean manufacturing techniques.”



Supply Chain Solutions Gary Michel, president, Residential Solutions, Ingersoll Rand noted, “We're honored and pleased to be receiving the Women's Choice Award for the second year in a row. As a leading manufacturer of indoor comfort solutions, everyone at Trane is committed to innovation, reliability and excellence for all of our customers.”



Ingersoll Rand advances the quality of life by creating and sustaining safe, comfortable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands—including Club Car, Ingersoll Rand, Schlage, Thermo King, and Trane —work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; secure homes and commercial properties; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. Trane solutions optimize indoor environments with a broad portfolio of energy efficient heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems, building and contracting services, parts support and advanced control. Ingersoll Rand is a $14 billion global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results.



To read the entire blog click to link: http://web.ultriva.com/ultriva-blog/bid/95728/Women-Vote-Trane-Best-AC-and-Heating-Brand-for-Home-Ultriva-Congratulates-Trane.



About Ultriva

Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for 21st century enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495