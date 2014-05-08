Ultriva Customer Conference for Supply Chain Professionals Takes Place Next Week

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Ultriva, a leading supply chain execution software company, will host the Ultriva Customer Conference on May 14-15 in Cupertino, CA. Ultriva’s CEO Narayan Laksham will give a presentation regarding End to End Pull (E2E) and Multi-Tier Supply Chain Visibility. Attending the conference will be representatives from aerospace, automotive, biotechnology, healthcare equipment, and manufacturing companies. Laksham noted, “The Ultriva Customer Conference is a great time to engage with our current customer base, share best practices, and get their invaluable feedback on our upcoming features.”



The two-day conference will feature upcoming Ultriva features and enhancements, including the expanded capabilities of the Quality Management System (QMS). Ultriva’s QMS module fills a gap that allows manufacturers to integrate the nonconformity process as an integral part of supply chain management.



Ultriva, provider of cloud-based Supply Chain Collaboration and Execution solutions that promote lean manufacturing and pioneer of E2E was founded in 1999 to provide software solutions to companies that were struggling with demand volatility, unreliable suppliers, and forecast based planning systems.



About Ultriva

Ultriva’s (http://www.ultriva.com) cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model. Ultriva, based in Cupertino, CA, implemented a global demand driven manufacturing model by providing full visibility, scheduling, and sequencing of production of customer orders. The need for a collaborative transactional portal is essential and E2E (End to End) Pull allows large multi-national manufacturers to actively collaborate with customers for actual demand and synchronize with suppliers for replenishment. E2E Pull offers a better solution to balancing supply with customer demand through procurement strategies, materials and inventory policies tied to actual demand signals. Many suppliers want to provide sufficient service levels to customers and turn supply replenishment and synchronization into a competitive advantage. The company’s global footprint is increasing rapidly with implementations in wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495