Ultriva Defends Position as First Electronic Kanban Based Pull System

Other global manufacturing software solutions recently claimed to have a new industry solution aimed at helping manufacturers increase responsiveness and agility by better leveraging "Pull" triggered manufacturing and supply chain processes. Despite these claims of being first or best, only Ultriva's pull processes are systemized in to the software solution to sustain lean discipline across manufacturing.



Ultriva solution redefines power of "Pull" processes for global manufacturers beyond the scope of traditional lean manufacturing programs. Narayan Laksham, President and CEO at Ultriva Inc., urged, “Ultriva is the first Electronic Kanban based pull system deployed over a decade back. The pull delivered by Ultriva is end to end, from the customer through the plant all the way to the suppliers.”



Ultriva has served over 3 Billion Kanban cards in the last year alone across 175 plants with 8000 suppliers over 20 countries. Ultriva's unique replenishment loop driven architecture mimics the material flow there by driving down inventory at transaction points. With a focus on improving inventory velocity Ultriva provides cycle time measurements for continuous improvement and automated resizing of Kanban loop sizes.



About Ultriva

Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for 21st century enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter @Ultriva.



Inventory Optimization Tool is Ultriva’s patent pending technology which uncovers opportunities to reduce inventory and identify parts for transition kanban replenishment. It also simulates changes in supplier lead time, lot size, and safety stock. Projects can be shared and categorized with other planners for viewing purposes.



