Ultriva Demonstrates Lean Inventory Management

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Ultriva highlights their lean inventory management. The short video demonstrates production schedules and on-time delivery using real-time signals based on actual consumption. Lean Factory Management by Ultriva promotes lean production within shop floor through internal pull and optimized job sequencing. Clients gain a clear view of weekly or monthly production, highlighting over/under capacity, while supervisors receive the schedule dashboard at individual cell level. The ability to set up multiple material flow loops using work centers for consuming lines (Final Assembly) to Producing lines (Sub Assembly) to Storage locations (supermarkets) are essential lean processes. Physical material flow can be mimicked by mapping upstream from downstream WCs and production loops can be set up through replenishment triggers.



The machine and operations parameters including cycle time and set up time can be defined. With Ultriva’s program the routings for the items can be defined, items are automatically moved to next operation, and operator’s tasks are tracked and traced.



A single supervisor can monitor multiple cell production schedules from the desk and manage schedules based on resource availability or customer demands. The flexible system allows the supervisor to change production sequence within a day or shift to minimize set up or optimize production.



View the video demonstration in its entirety at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6tJNlruogA.



About Ultriva

Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for 21st century enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter @Ultriva.



