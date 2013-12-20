Ultriva End to End Pull Means Adding More Suppliers for Gas Production Company

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Ultriva, Inc. continues a collaborative partnership with one of the largest manufacturers of natural gas compression production equipment. Ultriva was recently chosen to add hundreds of new suppliers, a new integration point, and a new functionality into the User interface.



Natural gas compression is a mechanical process whereby a volume of natural gas at an existing pressure is increased to a desired higher pressure for transportation from one point to another, and is essential to the transportation and production of natural gas. Gas producers, transporters and processors historically owned and maintained most of the compression equipment used in their operations. Many producers, transporters and processors have increasingly outsourced their compression services due to the benefits and flexibility of contract compression. Changing well and pipeline pressures and conditions over the life of a well often require producers to reconfigure or replace their compressor units to optimize the well production or gathering system efficiency.



Known as a pioneer in Kanban solutions, Ultriva CEO Narayan Laksham and the team of technology solutions professionals at the Cupertino-based firm are strongly advocating that oil & gas producers and suppliers integrate with the demand side to streamline the supply chain. This process is “End to End Pull” replenishment, also known as E2E Pull. Laksham expanded, “This is clearly a paradigm shift compared to the constant focus on improving the planning or forecasts using better and superior algorithms. The primary goal of the E2E Pull process is to schedule manufacturing production based on customer demand instead of forecasts while raw materials and components usage at the manufacturing facilities should drive replenishment to the upstream supply chain. This is also known as consumption driven replenishment or electronic Kanban loops.”



Ultriva is experiencing rapid growth among oil & gas producers with the wide adoption of E2E Pull globally. Underlying the E2E Pull process is real-time collaboration with the customers and suppliers. On-premise solutions, like MRP and ERP, do a good job for inside the four walls of business but do not lend visibility or allow collaboration with suppliers. E2E Pull works even better outside the four walls of business which is why many firms within the oil & gas sector are adopting the consumption driven replenishment solution. New features in version 7.6 address some of the specific sector demands of the industry. Ultriva has deployed this type of solution across many large multi-national customers worldwide. To learn more about the Ultriva SaaS version 7.6, go to: http://info.ultriva.com/ultriva-version-76.



Ultriva’s (http://www.ultriva.com) cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model. Ultriva, based in Cupertino, CA, implemented a global demand driven manufacturing model by providing full visibility, scheduling, and sequencing of production of customer orders. The need for a collaborative transactional portal is essential and E2E Pull allows large multi-national manufacturers to actively collaborate with customers for actual demand and synchronize with suppliers for replenishment. E2E Pull offers a better solution to balancing supply with customer demand through procurement strategies, materials and inventory policies tied to actual demand signals. Many suppliers want to provide sufficient service levels to customers and turn supply replenishment and synchronization into a competitive advantage. The company’s global footprint is increasing rapidly with implementations in wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495