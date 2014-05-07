Ultriva Exhibits at SuiteWorld Next Week

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Ultriva, Inc., a leading supply chain execution software company, will be exhibiting at SuiteWorld 2014 in San Jose, California from May 12-15, 2014. The SuiteWorld Conference is expected to attract more than 6,000 NetSuite customers, partners, and developers from around the world. SuiteWorld is NetSuite’s largest user conference and Ultriva will be showcasing their solution which will complement NetSuite Cloud ERP. Attendees can visit Ultriva at booth #818.



Ultriva’s Lean Suite provides a collaborative platform for manufacturers to establish Electronic Kanban with their customers and suppliers. All the Ultriva modules – Inventory Optimization Tool (IOT), Customer Kanban, Supplier Kanban and Lean Factory Management, will exchange data seamlessly with NetSuite ERP.



Ultriva will feature a live demonstration of the Ultriva Inventory Optimization Tool with direct connectivity to NetSuite. This demonstration illustrates precisely how Ultriva extracts historical data from NetSuite and simulates potential inventory savings.



About Ultriva

Ultriva’s (http://www.ultriva.com) cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model. Ultriva, based in Cupertino, CA, implemented a global demand driven manufacturing model by providing full visibility, scheduling, and sequencing of production of customer orders. The need for a collaborative transactional portal is essential and E2E (End to End) Pull allows large multi-national manufacturers to actively collaborate with customers for actual demand and synchronize with suppliers for replenishment. E2E Pull offers a better solution to balancing supply with customer demand through procurement strategies, materials and inventory policies tied to actual demand signals. Many suppliers want to provide sufficient service levels to customers and turn supply replenishment and synchronization into a competitive advantage. The company’s global footprint is increasing rapidly with implementations in wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495