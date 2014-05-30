Ultriva Explains Kanban Labels Printed on-Demand Increase Supply Chain Accuracy

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Narayan Laksham, founder and CEO of Ultriva, Inc., a leading supply chain execution software company, discussed in the company’s blog, how Ultriva supply chain execution software can allow a Kanban label to be printed. The Kanban label acts as an electronic signal to an internal or external point of resupply and can easily communicate with business management software such as ERPs and MRPs.



Laksham explained, “If a manufacturing company is using Oracle E-Business Suite ERP, Oracle E-Business Suite is the system of records, and Ultriva manages the material flow transactions, using Kanban signals. Consumption on the floor triggers an electronic Kanban signal that can interface with Oracle E-Business Suite to get a discrete purchase order (PO) or a release line against a blanket PO. Suppliers can receive this signal along with the PO and can execute the replenishment by remotely printing a Kanban label while shipping the goods, using Ultriva’s Collaborative Electronic Kanban (CEK). When the goods are received at the dock, they are scanned for auto generation of a PO receipt in Oracle E-Business Suite.”



Ultriva’s Electronic Kanban offers the following benefits:



-PO creation for Kanban signals triggered from the point of use

-PO receipts for the goods being transacted

-Synchronizing item master

-Synchronizing supplier master

-Data extraction for inventory analysis

-All interfaces are monitored by a transactional workflow system.



To read the entire blog, go to: http://web.ultriva.com/ultriva-blog/bid/101554/Kanban-Labels-Printed-On-Demand-Increase-Supply-Chain-Accuracy.



About Ultriva

Ultriva’s (www.ultriva.com) cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model. Ultriva, based in Cupertino, CA, implemented a global demand driven manufacturing model by providing full visibility, scheduling, and sequencing of production of customer orders. The need for a collaborative transactional portal is essential and E2E (End to End) Pull allows large multi-national manufacturers to actively collaborate with customers for actual demand and synchronize with suppliers for replenishment. E2E Pull offers a better solution to balancing supply with customer demand through procurement strategies, materials and inventory policies tied to actual demand signals. Many suppliers want to provide sufficient service levels to customers and turn supply replenishment and synchronization into a competitive advantage. The company’s global footprint is increasing rapidly with implementations in wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495