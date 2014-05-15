Ultriva Explores How eKanban Simplifies Supply Chain Collaboration

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Cost-effective supply chain collaboration between manufacturer and suppliers is paramount. Cindy Leonard, Ultriva’s Marketing Executive explains in the current company blog, “Without that constraint addressed, all other benefits are pointless. Let us stipulate that cost-effective collaboration starts with electronic Kanban, or eKanban.



Building trust in supply chain through collaboration is essential. The lack of collaboration is often the cornerstone of conflicts between a manufacturer and suppliers. These conflicts are substantially communication breakdowns. There is a great deal of finger-pointing that takes place when these disputes arise. The manufacturer often contends the supplier did not acknowledge the material purchase orders or ship on-time as promised. The supplier argues that the purchase order was not received or duplicated or rejected or went missing-in-action. While seemingly childish in tonality, such accusations result in ill-will, lost productivity, resentment, poor relationships, and bad customer service.



Beyond the improved trust, there is a simplified supply chain collaboration which drives improved data visibility, better collaboration (lean best-practices), improved order fill rates, better on-time delivery performance, and lower overhead costs. All of these factors substantiate the stipulation that eKanban is cost-effective.



To read the entire blog, go to: http://web.ultriva.com/ultriva-blog/bid/101302/how-ekanban-simplifies-supply-chain-collaboration.



About Ultriva

Ultriva’s (www.ultriva.com) cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model. Ultriva, based in Cupertino, CA, implemented a global demand driven manufacturing model by providing full visibility, scheduling, and sequencing of production of customer orders. The need for a collaborative transactional portal is essential and E2E allows large multi-national manufacturers to actively collaborate with customers for actual demand and synchronize with suppliers for replenishment. E2E offers a better solution to balancing supply with customer demand through procurement strategies, materials and inventory policies tied to actual demand signals. Many suppliers want to provide sufficient service levels to customers and turn supply replenishment and synchronization into a competitive advantage. The company’s global footprint is increasing rapidly with implementations in wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495