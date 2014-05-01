Ultriva Featured in Business Lean Blog Exploring Demand Driven Supply Chain Solutions

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Ultriva, a leading supply chain execution software company, was featured in Business Lean exploring why demand driven supply chain solutions are reality today. Ultriva is the leader in demand drive supply chain cloud solutions. According to the article, often companies want to simply reduce working capital, improve supplier collaboration, and improve delivery performance across the supply chain. The result is always improved delivery performance, significantly reduced part shortages, as well as overall inventory reduction.



It is not just Kanban signals, but also firm or planned orders that can be communicated through this unified interface. Ultriva’s supplier replenishment modules—Supplier Kanban and SBR—are now integrated with Oracle E-Business Suite for real-time transaction flows. Suppliers can get real-time Kanban and non-Kanban signals though the Ultriva demand-driven supply network portal. Oracle customers get full supply chain visibility, key performance indicators through continuous improvement metrics, real-time inventory health for elimination of stock-outs, and inventory reduction. The suppliers get the same inventory health view, including the on-hand inventory for the parts they are supplying.



To read the entire article, go to: http://blog.kanban.com/2014/04/why-demand-driven-supply-chain.html.



Business Lean is a source for information on lean production, lean manufacturing, Kanban, inventory control, and supply chain management, as well as news on manufacturing best practices, global manufacturing competitiveness, and software for the modern manufacturer.



About Ultriva

Ultriva’s (www.ultriva.com) cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model. Ultriva, based in Cupertino, CA, implemented a global demand driven manufacturing model by providing full visibility, scheduling, and sequencing of production of customer orders. The need for a collaborative transactional portal is essential and E2E (End to End) Pull allows large multi-national manufacturers to actively collaborate with customers for actual demand and synchronize with suppliers for replenishment. E2E Pull offers a better solution to balancing supply with customer demand through procurement strategies, materials and inventory policies tied to actual demand signals. Many suppliers want to provide sufficient service levels to customers and turn supply replenishment and synchronization into a competitive advantage. The company’s global footprint is increasing rapidly with implementations in wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495