Ultriva Forecasting Accurate Inventory Predictions Featured in AutomationMedia.com

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Ultriva's patent pending inventory optimization tool uncovers opportunities to reduce inventory and identify parts for transition kanban replenishment, reported Manufacturing journalist, TR Cutler in the recent issue of AutomationMedia.com. In the article entitled, “Demand Forecasting Drives Accurate Inventory Predictions,” Cutler noted, “The ability to simulate changes in supplier lead time, lot size, and safety stock, ensures that projects can be shared with other planners for viewing purposes and projects can be categorized.” Based in Cupertino, California, Ultriva has been a lean pioneer leader of industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva's cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for 21st century enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company.



Ultriva's founder and CEO, Narayan Laksham noted, "Demand forecasting requires the ability to accurately simulate consumption and compute on-hand inventory for each day." The formula for these accurate predictions requires three variables:

- Consumption volume for each day of the interval in the data load

- Actual on-hand inventory for each day based on current replenishment methodology

- Projected on-hand inventory for each day based on kanban replenishment methodology



To read the article in its entirety link here: http://www.automationmedia.com/ARDetail.asp?ID=120.



About Ultriva

Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for 21st century enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard, Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495