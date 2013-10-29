Ultriva Growth Continues with Addition of John DeBrocke Sales Manager

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Due to increased growth, Ultriva, Inc. announced the addition of John DeBrocke as Director of Sales. Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for a wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Few Commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) software solutions meet the requirements of Oracle users who turn to Ultriva’s Supply Chain Cloud solution, an Oracle Validated Integration solution.



Narayan Laksham, founder and CEO of Ultriva welcomed DeBrocke to the Ultriva team, “As Ultriva continues to experience dynamic growth we have brought on talented, knowledgeable, and experienced lean experts to grow our team. Taking great care of our customers is a top priority and we are delighted that John DeBrocke has accepted the position of Director of Sales for Ultriva. His background and abilities will serve the company and our clients with superb attention and care. DeBrocke brings with him over twenty years in large enterprise software solutions selling experience.”



DeBrocke has an Industrial Engineering degree from DePaul University and has taught Advanced IT Project Management at Northwestern University Kellogg Business School of Continuing Studies. DeBrocke commented, “The value of the Ultriva proposition is extraordinary and is exciting to bring this dynamic technology to my new position as Director of Sales. Ultriva's eKanban and Collaborative Supply Portal combine to provide unparalleled support and functionality to the Lean manufacturing organization.”



Before joining Ultriva, DeBrocke was employed with Midwest Director Enterprise Sales where he applied innovative solutions to CRM and telephony solutions through direct and channel partner sales. DeBrocke also was Area Manager for Ranzal & Associates before Midwest Director Enterprise Sales where he worked as Oracle Platinum partner and consultative services for the Hyperion EPM vertical.



About Ultriva, Inc.

Ultriva is a privately held, fast-growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495