Ultriva Growth Increases Regardless of Manufacturers Size Noting Industry Problems Remain Similar

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Narayan Laksham, Founder and CEO of Ultriva, a leading supply chain execution software company, explained in the current company blog, “Recently, we announced that our Collaborative Lean Suite has achieved the ‘Built for NetSuite’ verification, just in time for SuiteWorld. This new SuiteApp, integrates using NetSuite’s SuiteCloud Computing Platform, and will provide NetSuite manufacturing customers with Electronic Kanban and lean manufacturing solutions.”



During the SuiteWorld conference, Ultriva’s sales team was able to engage with NetSuite’s manufacturing customers, which are small and medium businesses. One thing became evident; whether the company was enterprise-sized, or a small or medium manufacturing company, the problems are the same.



Laksham noted, “On the floor at SuiteWorld in San Jose, we heard from manufacturing companies on issues related to carrying excess inventory, part shortages, lack of control over production schedules and supplier performance. While the distribution companies complained about not able to carry the right mix of Finished Goods (FG) inventory, lack of supply chain visibility and excess inventory.”



To read the entire blog, go to: http://web.ultriva.com/ultriva-blog/bid/101438/For-Manufacturing-Companies-Small-Medium-or-Enterprise-Size-the-Pains-are-the-Same.



About Ultriva

Ultriva’s (http://www.ultriva.com) cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model. Ultriva, based in Cupertino, CA, implemented a global demand driven manufacturing model by providing full visibility, scheduling, and sequencing of production of customer orders. The need for a collaborative transactional portal is essential and E2E allows large multi-national manufacturers to actively collaborate with customers for actual demand and synchronize with suppliers for replenishment. E2E offers a better solution to balancing supply with customer demand through procurement strategies, materials and inventory policies tied to actual demand signals. Many suppliers want to provide sufficient service levels to customers and turn supply replenishment and synchronization into a competitive advantage. The company’s global footprint is increasing rapidly with implementations in wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495