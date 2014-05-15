Ultriva Lean Suite SuiteApp Achieves 'Built for NetSuite' Verification

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Ultriva, a leading supply chain execution software company, today announced that its Lean Suite SuiteApp has achieved the ‘Built for NetSuite’ verification. The new SuiteApp, built using NetSuite’s SuiteCloud Computing Platform, provides customers with Electronic Kanban and lean manufacturing solutions.



Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides them with information, resources and a method to verify that their applications and integrations, built using the NetSuite SuiteCloud Computing Platform, meet new NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps have been built to meet these standards.



The new SuiteApp provides a collaborative platform for manufacturers to establish Electronic Kanban with their customers and suppliers. All the Ultriva modules – Inventory Optimization Tool (IOT), Customer Kanban, Supplier Kanban and Lean Factory Management, can exchange data seamlessly with NetSuite ERP.



The Ultriva Inventory Optimization Tool can automatically extract historical data from NetSuite ERP to identify parts that are best suited for Kanban replenishment. Based on the recommendations, multi-tier supply chain Kanban loops can be set, leading to inventory optimization, elimination of part shortages and productivity improvements. As the customers expand their global foot print, it is easy to migrate to an end-to-end pull replenishment process.



The Ultriva Lean Suite SuiteApp enables customers to:

- Establish an end-to-end pull process to gain 100% visibility across the supply chain

- Optimize inventory for Finished Goods, Work In Process and Raw Materials

- Execute electronic Kanban replenishment with customers, distribution centers and suppliers

- Increase inventory velocity to improve turns and service levels



“We are very excited to announce this partnership as it allows NetSuite and Ultriva to provide customers with an ability to migrate to a demand driven manufacturing model,” said Narayan Laksham, Founder and CEO of Ultriva. “Ultriva’s domain expertise in this area can benefit NetSuite’s manufacturing and distribution customers.”



“Ultriva’s Lean Suite SuiteApp can allow our customers to deploy lean manufacturing components – like Kanban - in the cloud in a multi-tier supply chain. Electronic Kanban can assist in reducing inventory and ensuring that the right quantities are available to support demand, helping our customers to run an efficient supply chain,” said Tom Buffo, NetSuite Director of Partner Alliances.



Ultriva is exhibiting at SuiteWorld 2014, NetSuite’s annual user conference for customers, partners, media and industry analysts, being held May 12–15 in San Jose, Calif. To learn more, visit us at booth 818 in the SuiteWorld Expo at the San Jose Convention Center.



For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit http://www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite. For more information about the integrated solution, please visit www.suiteapp.com.



NetSuite Customers can directly contact Joseph Ekman, Ultriva Director of Business Development/NetSuite Partnerships at 408-248-9803 X120.



About SuiteCloud

NetSuite’s SuiteCloud is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading provider of cloud-based financials / ERP software suites, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built on top of mature and proven business processes. The complete SuiteCloud offering includes NetSuite’s multi-tenant, always-on SaaS infrastructure; the NetSuite Business Suite of applications (Accounting/ERP, CRM and Ecommerce); and the NS-BOS Development Platform.



The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) who build apps for SuiteCloud. All available SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit: http://www.netsuite.com/developers.



About Ultriva

Ultriva’s (http://www.ultriva.com) cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model. Ultriva, based in Cupertino, CA, implemented a global demand driven manufacturing model by providing full visibility, scheduling, and sequencing of production of customer orders. The need for a collaborative transactional portal is essential and E2E (End to End) Pull allows large multi-national manufacturers to actively collaborate with customers for actual demand and synchronize with suppliers for replenishment. E2E Pull offers a better solution to balancing supply with customer demand through procurement strategies, materials and inventory policies tied to actual demand signals. Many suppliers want to provide sufficient service levels to customers and turn supply replenishment and synchronization into a competitive advantage. The company’s global footprint is increasing rapidly with implementations in wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495