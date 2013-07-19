Ultriva Looks Far Beyond Kanban

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Ultimately lean technology solutions must optimize the production sequencing at the cells, based on customer want date, instead of just capacity and automating material flow within a plant (from the assembly lines to upstream work centers, supermarkets, and raw material warehouses).



Narayan Laksham, President and CEO of Ultriva, Inc., recently discussed kanban, which is a small part of the entire Ultriva solution that enhances the process and automates them across the value chain. Laksham noted, “Beyond kanban is an execution platform which sets up the pull process from the point of consumption to point of production. It means scheduling the production based on actual demand, real orders or pull signals.”



“The result is a unique architecture that treats material flow as a series of interconnected loops instead of the MRP architecture of linear process. MRP starts with the finished goods planned demand and then extracts the bill of materials and sends schedules both to the plants and its suppliers. Any change in demand causes supplier to react which has an impact on the upstream value chain,” Laksham noted.



Commercial Vehicle Group (CVG), one of the world's top suppliers of cabs and cab-related parts for the commercial trucking industry, needed to automate its implementation a demand driven method of inventory replenishment, because the company's manual approach to the method was complex, time-consuming, and error-prone. CVG implemented Ultriva nearly eight years ago, yet within just a few months of deployment at two of its plants, CVG saw turns increased, inventory reduced, and associates at all levels, within CVG and suppliers, better collaborating and communicating toward company objectives of total quality production, lean manufacturing, and elimination of waste.



