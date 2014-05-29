Ultriva Makes Case for Cloud-Based Supply Chain Management Today

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Ultriva, a leading supply chain execution software company, announced a newly released whitepaper available for industry leaders regarding the fundamental change in the nature and application of supply chain technologies today.



The world has fully-embraced cloud-based solutions. The “fear of the cloud” just a few years ago is gone. In its place is data-hungry supply chain leaders who insist on 24/7 access to real-time information. The very nature and application of supply chain technologies is undergoing a new relationship to users and brings far-reaching implications to manufacturing companies and their supply chain partners. Cloud-based Supply Chain Execution (SCE) solutions are the modality sparking this new supply chain thinking. Web-based planning, collaboration, and execution tools are driving dramatic and rapid changes in archaic MRP and ERP forecast execution processes and systems, while simultaneously enabling pull-based processes across extended enterprise value chains.



In this whitepaper entitled "The Case for Cloud-based Supply Chain Management Today,” readers will find out how Cloud-Based supply chain management and execution solutions can add an entirely new set of capabilities to supply chain organizations that transform the way planners, buyers, and suppliers collaborate, execute, and measure supply chain processes.



To read the entire whitepaper, go to: http://info.ultriva.com/the-case-for-cloud-based-supply-chain-management-today.



About Ultriva

Ultriva’s (www.ultriva.com) cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model. Ultriva, based in Cupertino, CA, implemented a global demand driven manufacturing model by providing full visibility, scheduling, and sequencing of production of customer orders. The need for a collaborative transactional portal is essential and E2E (End to End) Pull allows large multi-national manufacturers to actively collaborate with customers for actual demand and synchronize with suppliers for replenishment. E2E Pull offers a better solution to balancing supply with customer demand through procurement strategies, materials and inventory policies tied to actual demand signals. Many suppliers want to provide sufficient service levels to customers and turn supply replenishment and synchronization into a competitive advantage. The company’s global footprint is increasing rapidly with implementations in wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495