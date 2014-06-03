Ultriva Named on 2014 SDCE 100 Great Supply Chain Projects

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Ultriva, a leading supply chain execution software company, was chosen as one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2014 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine.



Barry Hochfelder, Editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive commented, “Our readers count on Supply & Demand Chain Executive for intelligence and decision-making information on solutions and best practices for supply chain transformation. With this year's Supply & Demand Chain Executive 100, we are featuring ‘100 Great Supply Chain Projects’ that demonstrate the broad spectrum of opportunities for enabling excellence in the supply chain.”



The executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, announced its 12th annual listing of the Supply & Demand Chain Executive 100, highlighting the industry’s “100 Great Supply Chain Projects.”



The 2014 Supply & Demand Chain Executive 100 are supply chain solution and service providers that are helping their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence. They have produced measurable gains in ROI through cost-cutting, and increased efficiency, whether in warehouse, transportation, procurement sourcing or any other category in the end-to-end supply chain.



About Ultriva

Ultriva’s (www.ultriva.com) cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model. Ultriva, based in Cupertino, CA, implemented a global demand driven manufacturing model by providing full visibility, scheduling, and sequencing of production of customer orders. The need for a collaborative transactional portal is essential and E2E (End to End) Pull allows large multi-national manufacturers to actively collaborate with customers for actual demand and synchronize with suppliers for replenishment. E2E Pull offers a better solution to balancing supply with customer demand through procurement strategies, materials and inventory policies tied to actual demand signals. Many suppliers want to provide sufficient service levels to customers and turn supply replenishment and synchronization into a competitive advantage. The company’s global footprint is increasing rapidly with implementations in wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495