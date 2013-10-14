Ultriva President Explains Why Demand Driven Supply Chain Solutions Are a Reality Today

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Narayan Laksham, President of Ultriva, Inc. discussed why Ultriva is the leader in demand drive supply chain cloud solutions. In a recent blog posted on the company’s website, Laksham explained, “Often companies want to simply reduce working capital, improve supplier collaboration, and improve delivery performance across the supply chain. The result is always improved delivery performance, significantly reduced part shortages, as well as overall inventory reduction.”



It is not just Kanban signals, but also firm or planned orders that can be communicated through this unified interface. Ultriva’s supplier replenishment modules—Supplier Kanban and SBR—are now integrated with Oracle E-Business Suite for real-time transaction flows. Suppliers can get real-time Kanban and non-Kanban signals though the Ultriva demand-driven supply network portal. Oracle customers get full supply chain visibility, key performance indicators through continuous improvement metrics, real-time inventory health for elimination of stock-outs, and inventory reduction. The suppliers get the same inventory health view, including the on-hand inventory for the parts they are supplying.



Oracle E-Business Suite is the system of records, and Ultriva manages the material flow transactions, using Kanban signals. Consumption on the floor triggers an electronic Kanban signal that can interface with Oracle E-Business Suite to get a discrete purchase order (PO) or a release line against a blanket PO. Suppliers can receive this signal along with the PO and can execute the replenishment by remotely printing a Kanban label while shipping the goods, using Ultriva’s Collaborative Electronic Kanban (CEK). When the goods are received at the dock, they are scanned for auto generation of a PO receipt in Oracle E-Business Suite.



Oracle is just one of the leading technology solutions with which Ultriva interfaces to deliver the best DDSC. Ultriva Demand Driven Supply Chain cloud solutions are in use in over 175 locations, in 20 countries worldwide. Customers include AGCO, A.O. Smith, Brunswick, Carefusion, Emerson, GE Energy, HNI Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand, McKesson, Regal Beloit, and many others. Ultriva customers have saved over $500 million in inventory, transact over $2.5 billion in annual spend, with over 8,000 global suppliers.



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About Ultriva

Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for a wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Few Commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) software solutions meet the requirements of Oracle users who turn to Ultriva’s Supply Chain Cloud solution, an Oracle Validated Integration solution. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495