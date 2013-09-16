Ultriva President Narayan Laksham Talks Reshoring Jobs in America

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Narayan Laksham, President of Ultriva, Inc. was the featured guest on the Manufacturing Revival Radio last week. Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com), based in Cupertino, California, empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows.



Laksham explained why America is a well-suited for manufacturing, “I came into the manufacturing world from a technology perspective. After visiting over 200 companies worldwide I really found manufacturing left America for the wrong reason. I found companies were leaving the country to reduce the cost of labor. The problem is manufacturing is seen as ‘cost center’ instead of ‘value center’. When manufacturing is seen from a ‘value center’ or from an output perspective, then the savings is in reduction of inventory costs, optimization of inventory, and the reduction of lead times. We have a strong investment banking system in the country with Wall Street. This is why America is well-suited for manufacturing”



To listen to the entire episode go to: http://manufacturing-revival.com/narayan-laksham/. Manufacturing Revival Radio is a weekly podcast about the resurgence of American manufacturing. The hosts, Todd Schnick and Todd Youngblood, interview thought leaders and innovators who are pushing the boundaries of what is possible with manufacturing in the 21st Century — both in the U.S. and around the globe. Manufacturing.net is a proud syndication partner of Manufacturing Revival Radio.



About Ultriva

Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for a wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Few Commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) software solutions meet the requirements of Oracle users who turn to Ultriva’s Supply Chain Cloud solution, an Oracle Validated Integration solution. Ultriva is a privately held growing software company. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495