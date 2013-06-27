Ultriva Promotes Lean Production Shop Floor through Internal Pull and Optimized Job Sequencing

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Lean Factory Management by Ultriva promotes lean production within shop floor through internal pull and optimized job sequencing. Clients gain a clear view of weekly or monthly production, highlighting over/under capacity, while supervisors receive the schedule dashboard at individual cell level. The ability to set up multiple material flow loops using work centers for consuming lines (Final Assembly) to Producing lines (Sub Assembly) to Storage locations (supermarkets) are essential lean processes. Physical material flow can be mimicked by mapping upstream from downstream WCs and production loops can be set up through replenishment triggers.



The machine and operations parameters including cycle time and set up time can be defined. With Ultriva’s program the routings for the items can be defined, items are automatically moved to next operation, and operator’s tasks are tracked and traced.



A single supervisor can monitor multiple cell production schedules from the desk and manage schedules based on resource availability or customer demands. The flexible system allows the supervisor to change production sequence within a day or shift to minimize set up or optimize production.



The program can make the operator’s job more efficient as well. The operator can login and begin their jobs immediately. Jobs for the operators can be grouped by product family, attributes, customer or any custom parameter and can be grouped for multiple buckets in a day The bucket interval could be by shift or shorter (4 hours for example). The operator can close partial or complete production and can be carried forward across shift seamlessly. Additionally, the operators can put jobs on hold for any valid reason and supervisor will get visibility to that job.



Ultriva supports computation of OEE metrics including OEE Dashboard shows real time performance by the machines. The operator efficiency and work hours can be computed automatically, quality and machine availability is also computed in real time, and units completed vs. planned is shown.



About Ultriva

Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for 21st century enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California.



