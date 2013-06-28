Ultriva Sets Production Loops Through Replenishment Triggers

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Ultriva sets production loops through multi-tier replenishment loops. Ultriva’s application architecture mimics the material flow loops. The entire supply chain is then constructed as a series of interconnected loops. The loops could be internal or external. Examples of internal loops include between assembly and sub-assembly lines, between production lines and supermarkets as well as between supermarkets and raw material warehouses. Examples of external loops include between a plant and distribution centers, between point of use to an external supplier, and multi-level suppliers, if tier 1 suppliers engage with tier 2 suppliers.



Each loop is individually managed for lot size, lead times, safety stock, and usage. However the built-in handshake between the loops ensures smooth movement of data and dramatically reduces the bull-whip effect across the supply chain.



Ultriva supports computation of OEE metrics including OEE Dashboard shows real time performance by the machines. The operator efficiency and work hours can be computed automatically, quality and machine availability is also computed in real time, and units completed vs. planned is shown.



Inventory Optimization Tool is Ultriva’s patent pending technology which uncovers opportunities to reduce inventory and identify parts for transition kanban replenishment. It also simulates changes in supplier lead time, lot size, and safety stock. Projects can be shared and categorized with other planners for viewing purposes.



Ultriva (www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for 21st century enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California.



