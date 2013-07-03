Ultriva Solution Transforms Warehouse Management

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- A key aspect of purchased parts management is knowing where parts are located in real time. Ultriva supports this concept whether the customer is collaborating with suppliers or not. Ultriva software solution supports purchased parts management by identifying where parts are located in real time. Ultriva’s “Receive To Stock” feature includes a powerful scanning and barcode label printing functionality which automatically ties all inventory transactions to company’s ERP business system.



When goods are received from suppliers at the dock, warehouse personnel can receive these materials in Ultriva by using a mobile scanner, then print a label and deliver it to a warehouse location. Ultriva keeps track of all material movement (within the warehouse or outside) and material issues (to the supermarket or the consuming lines). If the warehouse is connected to a manufacturing plant then the production lines can trigger Kanban signals and standard work orders back to the warehouse depending on the type of replenishment being deployed. Additionally, Ultriva can generate a presorted electronic pick list telling the warehouse personnel the order of what to pick and from where, and then where to deliver the materials.



Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for 21st century enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter @Ultriva.



Inventory Optimization Tool is Ultriva’s patent pending technology which uncovers opportunities to reduce inventory and identify parts for transition kanban replenishment. It also simulates changes in supplier lead time, lot size, and safety stock. Projects can be shared and categorized with other planners for viewing purposes.



