Ultriva Solves Shipment Scheduling Dilemma Reports MFRTech.com

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- MFRTech.com recently featured Ultriva’s solution for many manufacturers’ shipment scheduling dilemma. Scheduling activities by calendar, while dealing with internal or external commitments, is very important for Ultriva’s clients. Pushparaj Shanmugam, the Director of Engineering at Ultriva wrote on the company blog, “Typically, the schedule needs to pay attention to Business specific work days, work hours etc. Typical scheduling is in general interval based. Input time is adjusted by interval, and then the outcome is optionally adjusted by Business work days/ work hours. For example, if the lead time is five business days then when a purchase order is released, the delivery date is adjusted to five business days from purchase order creation date.”



According to the article, “Shanmugam constantly sees new requests for Ultriva’s Supply Chain Management Software. Clients ask how is the best way to accommodate the business rules for shipments and scheduling. Shanmugam enjoys these requests because he can accommodate the customer without writing custom programs.”



Ultriva supports these complex conditions by an easy-to-use rule wizard. This extremely user-friendly wizard lets any business users create these complex conditions without writing any additional programs. Actually, when this wizard is engaged behind the scene, it is Ultriva software that generates a business rule condition that gets evaluated at run time to arrive at the results.



In a typical business solution, it takes custom programming to solve these situations and it is time consuming plus it could create additional problems when the customer wants to upgrade their software to next version. Ultriva’s solution is to let the customer address the issue via our software architecture rather than produce custom coding.



To read the entire blog, go to: http://web.ultriva.com/ultriva-blog/bid/96705/Shipment-Scheduling-Dilemma.



Manufacturing & Technology eJournal (MFRTech.com) includes featured articles and manufacturing news, product releases, business expansions, acquisitions and business forecasts submitted by visitors or authored by editorial staff. Manufacturing & Technology eJournal subscribers include decision makers from tier two and tier three companies having a median of 150 employees.



About Ultriva

Ultriva (www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for a wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Few Commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) software solutions meet the requirements of Oracle users who turn to Ultriva’s Supply Chain Cloud solution, an Oracle Validated Integration solution. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495