Ultriva Success Measured by Large Collaborative Partnership with Plumbing Parts Company

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Ultriva, Inc. continues a collaborative partnership with one of the largest manufacturers of plumbing parts which added their sixth plant using Ultriva. The company went live with almost 1900 parts, with all purchases going through Ultriva. Ultriva software integrated with Microsoft Dynamics seamlessly. The company quickly added three international suppliers to the system to make it a very successful implementation.



Sanitary plumbing is responsible for allowing civilization to flourish. Clean, safe water is not a luxury. Clear drinking water and sanitary waste systems are possible in any nation, big or small, rich or poor, when simple water treatment and waste treatment facilities are constructed with proper infrastructure and safe plumbing practices are adopted. People will die without clean and safe water and waste disposal systems. Everyone needs and deserves safe water and proper waste systems.



Known as a pioneer in kanban solutions, Ultriva CEO Narayan Laksham and the team of technology solutions professionals at the Cupertino-based firm are strongly advocating that manufacturers integrate with the demand side to streamline the supply chain. This process is “End to End Pull” replenishment, also known as E2E.



Laksham expanded, “This is clearly a paradigm shift compared to the constant focus on improving the planning or forecasts using better and superior algorithms. The primary goal of the E2E process is to schedule manufacturing production based on customer demand instead of forecasts while raw materials and components usage at the manufacturing facilities should drive replenishment to the upstream supply chain. This is also known as consumption driven replenishment or electronic kanban loops.”



Underlying the E2E process is real-time collaboration with the customers and suppliers. On-premise solutions, like MRP and ERP, do a great job for inside the four walls of business. E2E is best-suited outside the four walls of business.



About Ultriva

Ultriva’s (http://www.ultriva.com) cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model. Ultriva is experiencing rapid growth with the wide adoption of E2E globally. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495