Ultriva Success Measured by Large Natural Gas Compression Production Company

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Ultriva, Inc. continues a collaborative partnership with one of the largest manufacturers of natural gas compression production equipment. Ultriva was chosen to add new suppliers, a new integration point, and a new functionality into the User interface.



Natural gas compression is a mechanical process whereby a volume of natural gas at an existing pressure is increased to a desired higher pressure for transportation from one point to another, and is essential to the transportation and production of natural gas. Compression is typically required several times during the natural gas production and transportation cycle, including: (1) at the wellhead; (2) throughout gathering and distribution systems; (3) into and out of processing and storage facilities; and (4) along intrastate and interstate pipelines.



Gas producers, transporters and processors historically owned and maintained most of the compression equipment used in their operations. Many producers, transporters and processors have increasingly outsourced their compression services due to the benefits and flexibility of contract compression. Changing well and pipeline pressures and conditions over the life of a well often require producers to reconfigure or replace their compressor units to optimize the well production or gathering system efficiency.



Known as a pioneer in kanban solutions, Ultriva CEO Narayan Laksham and the team of technology solutions professionals at the Cupertino-based firm are strongly advocating that manufacturers integrate with the demand side to streamline the supply chain. This process is “End to End Pull” replenishment, also known as E2E. Laksham expanded, “This is clearly a paradigm shift compared to the constant focus on improving the planning or forecasts using better and superior algorithms. The primary goal of the E2E process is to schedule manufacturing production based on customer demand instead of forecasts while raw materials and components usage at the manufacturing facilities should drive replenishment to the upstream supply chain. This is also known as consumption driven replenishment or electronic kanban loops.”



Underlying the E2E process is real-time collaboration with the customers and suppliers. On-premise solutions, like MRP and ERP, do a great job for inside the four walls of business. E2E is best-suited outside the four walls of business.



About Ultriva

Ultriva’s (http://www.ultriva.com) cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model. Ultriva is experiencing rapid growth with the wide adoption of E2E globally. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495