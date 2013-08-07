Ultriva Supplier Portal Proves Ideal for Navico Marine Electronics

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Navico is the world’s largest marine electronics company; it is the parent company to leading marine electronics brands: Lowrance, Simrad and B&G. Navico has approximately 1,500 employees globally and distribution in more than 100 countries worldwide.



Nararyan Laksham, founder and CEO of Ultriva, recently shared that Navico selected Ultriva because the company was seeking a web portal solution that could seamlessly integrate into their INFOR Syteline ERP system. The web portal had to display current forecasts, orders, exceptions and item data for all material vendors. The same web portal also needed to send the same information via EDI (electronic data interchange) messages to certain vendors. The non-EDI vendors, would use the portal to receive and process forecast demand data and orders.



Ultimately, like many other Ultriva clients, Navico wanted the ability for users to access real-time information and gain visibility across their supply chain. Laksham noted, “Increasingly companies like Navico want to leverage the portal solutions for web-based collaboration and execution to rapidly transition from reactionary to proactive management. It allows for increased transparency and reduces manual operations in Purchasing and Sourcing.”



Navico wished to streamline their supply chain execution through a software solution that combines work flows, business rules and alerts to provide actionable information for improving buyer productivity while reducing the stock outs.



Navico went through a formal RFP/RFQ process to select Ultriva as their vendor of choice. Ultriva’s selection resulted through a combination of simple and intuitive user interface, ease of integration for master and transaction data sets and ability to rapidly on board global suppliers. Their ultimate goal is to extend their supply chain wirh a 3PL consolidation for managing Asian suppliers while reducing inventory at the plants.



About Ultriva

Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for 21st century enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495