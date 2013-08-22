Ultriva Supply Chain Cloud Solutions an Oracle Validated Integration Solution

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- In a recent issue of MFRTech.com Ultriva’s Supply Chain cloud was featured as the solution for IEC. Like millions of manufacturers, IEC uses the Oracle e-Business Suite across its corporate headquarters and at two of the five plants. After a four year deployment of Oracle no supply chain processes and systems could interfere with the company commitment to a companywide conversion to Oracle. Solutions had to meet the integration requires for Oracle, not interfere or disrupt the Oracle implementation, and meet or exceed all corporate IT standards for security, up-time, and maintenance.



Few Commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) software solutions, including the Oracle iSupplier Portal could be meet the requirements. The firm selected Ultriva’s Supply Chain Cloud solution, an Oracle Validated Integration solution, which assuaged many concerns.



The Collaborative Supply Chain Portal (CSP) provided a web-based platform to support material planning, replenishment, and receiving. It also contained the ability to support consumption based replenishment and MRP driven orders. Now the web portal transmits forecasts to suppliers and integrates bar code scanners to automate ordering and receiving processes.



IEC is a global enterprise with manufacturing operations in the USA, Europe, and China. The company distributions products through regional distribution centers located on four continents. Manufacturing processes include fabrication, machining, welding, painting, and assembly.



Built-in dashboards with key metrics and near real-time analytics for both suppliers and plant users eliminated the need for data warehousing and after-the-fact analysis. IEC transitioned from open-loop to closed-loop supply chain processes using Ultriva’s workflow, alerting and business rules engines provide complete visibility to all supply chain processes at every stage of the consumption and replenishment cycle.



To read the entire article click the link: http://www.mfrtech.com/articles/54422.html.



About Ultriva

Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for a wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Few Commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) software solutions meet the requirements of Oracle users who turn to Ultriva’s Supply Chain Cloud solution, an Oracle Validated Integration solution. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495