Ultriva Supply Chain Collaboration has Demonstration on Video

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Lowering supply-chain costs with demand-based replenishment signals that foster trust and collaboration. Ultriva’s Collaborative Supply Portal is a dashboard for gaining visibility to part shortages and outstanding orders including inventory health, exception alerts, unacknowledged orders, late shipments, late receipts, MRP Forecasts and planned orders, and ERP integration status.



Manufacturers and distributors require an action date for release, acknowledgement and shipment as well as shipment information for shipped parts. Customers want an expected receipt date along with tracking number. Symbols indicating late orders, notes and no shipping labels are vital along with a Supplier Scorecard to view performance of each supplier action.



The questions answered by the Collaborative Supply Portal include:

- Did supplier acknowledge on time?

- Did supplier ship on time?

- Did supplier ship complete or partial orders?

- Did the received goods was fully or partially approved on inspection?



Supplier On-time performance is a metric that is measure by supplier ship date, by customer receipt date using the same report for buyer and supplier creating one version of truth for doing supplier review. Analysis by part based on defined and actual consumption, inventory sizing vs. on hand inventory is provided.



View the video demonstration in its entirety at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=goOhwXb7gHA.



About Ultriva

Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for 21st century enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter @Ultriva.



