Ultriva Technology Provides Real Time Collaboration Between Electronic Engine Control Systems Manufacturer and Smaller Suppliers

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Ultriva, a leading supply chain execution software company, recently announced that a major manufacturer of electronic engine control systems went live with ten more suppliers recently using Ultriva’s cloud-based platform. The company produces engine control software, electronic engine controls (EEC), fuel metering units (FMU), fuel pumps and engine actuators for a large number of common commercial and military aircraft. Together these parts comprise the control system for a jet engine, responsible for delivering the correct amount of fuel and maintaining engine safety.



The suppliers are smaller businesses in the aerospace machining and assembly industry. Ultriva provides a solution where the smaller businesses are now collaborating in real-time with the larger electronic engine control systems manufacturer.



Known as a pioneer in Kanban solutions, Ultriva CEO Narayan Laksham and the team of technology solutions professionals at the Cupertino-based firm are strongly advocating that aerospace component manufacturers integrate with the demand side to streamline the supply chain. This process is “End to End Pull” replenishment, also known as E2E Pull. Laksham expanded, “This is clearly a paradigm shift compared to the constant focus on improving the planning or forecasts using better and superior algorithms. The primary goal of the E2E Pull process is to schedule manufacturing production based on customer demand instead of forecasts while raw materials and components usage at the manufacturing facilities should drive replenishment to the upstream supply chain. This is also known as consumption driven replenishment or electronic Kanban loops.”



Ultriva’s (www.ultriva.com) cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model. Ultriva, based in Cupertino, CA, implemented a global demand driven manufacturing model by providing full visibility, scheduling, and sequencing of production of customer orders. The need for a collaborative transactional portal is essential and E2E allows large multi-national manufacturers to actively collaborate with customers for actual demand and synchronize with suppliers for replenishment. E2E offers a better solution to balancing supply with customer demand through procurement strategies, materials and inventory policies tied to actual demand signals. Many suppliers want to provide sufficient service levels to customers and turn supply replenishment and synchronization into a competitive advantage. The company’s global footprint is increasing rapidly with implementations in wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495