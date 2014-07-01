Ultriva Training Webinars Celebrates a Year of Customer Education

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Ultriva, Inc., provider of cloud-based supply chain execution software, celebrated one year of customer training video webinars to deliver improved services as an added support tool. Ultriva conducts the monthly web-based training webinars, hosted by Lori McNeely, Ultriva’s Customer Support Specialist; the training sessions generally last 45 minutes to an hour.



McNeely discovered that customers, who use Ultriva software solutions on a daily basis, needed ongoing training for several reasons:



-Change of personnel – long time users might have left the company or moved on to other positions within the company



-New users – Could be a result of expansion of supply base or additional parts being procured through Ultriva software



-New Features – Ultriva continuously adds features every few months (they are notified to customers through release notes)



-Forgotten old features – Several features are exposed during initial implementation training of Ultriva but only few of them are being used on a regular basis



McNeely explained, “Sometimes I answer questions with what I think are perfect instructions/explanations, yet follow-up questions made it clear that newer users are not as familiar with all of Ultriva’s features. Showing the concepts in detailed steps can help get the information effectively across to my audience. The online recordings are an ongoing resource for users to access anytime.”



To access the free video webinars, go to: https://www.youtube.com/user/UltrivaInc/videos?view=0&shelf_id=3&sort=dd



About Ultriva

Ultriva’s (www.ultriva.com) cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment solution. Ultriva, based in Cupertino, CA, implements a global demand driven manufacturing model by providing full visibility, scheduling, and sequencing of production of customer orders. Ultriva was named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2014 by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine. The company’s global footprint is increasing rapidly with implementations in wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as Magellan Aerospace, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Triumph Group, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



