Ultriva Video Won AVA Platinum Award for Business Information Graphics

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Ultriva won the AVA Platinum Award for Business Information Graphics for their Two-minute Explainer Video. The video entitled “Supply Chain Execution Solutions,” explained that the Ultriva Collaborative SaaS Platform provides demand sensors and feedback loops inside and outside the company’s 4 walls admitting clear signals that trust can be built. The Platform provides modules for visibility into every aspect of collaborative management.



The video explained with Ultriva solution there is no whiplashing and improved on-time delivery. Employees, suppliers, and customers will be delighted to get onboard. The Ultriva Collaborative Supply Chain can be implemented in 8-12 weeks and deployed in-house or as a cloud service. It delivers ROI (return-on-investment) in less than 12 months. Ultriva’s customers include more than 25 Fortune 500 manufacturing companies are achieving results.



AVA Awards is an international competition that recognizes outstanding work by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication. Work ranges from audio and video production to developing websites that present interactive components such as video, animation, blogs, and podcasts to interactive social media sites and other forms of user-generated communication.



Business Information Graphics has been creating engaging B2B communications for businesses since 1986, everything from strategic plan documents, to books on desktop publishing, to award-winning docudramas. The company’s trademark 2-Minute Explainers are used by IT companies like IBM, Oracle, Compuware, BMC and TIBCO, as well as dozens of startups in the U.S. and Europe.



To view the entire video, go to: http://www.2minuteexplainer.com/pages_portfolio/portfolio.html#prettyPhoto.



About Ultriva

Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for a wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Few Commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) software solutions meet the requirements of Oracle users who turn to Ultriva’s Supply Chain Cloud solution, an Oracle Validated Integration solution. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495