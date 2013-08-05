Ultriva White Paper Addresses Eliminating Waste in Supply Chain Inventory

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Ultriva recently made available a new whitepaper entitled, “How to Right-Size the Inventory.” In the whitepaper, author and Industrial journalist Thomas R. Cutler explained, “With manufacturing more competitive than ever, it is important to eliminate waste in supply chain inventory. Efforts to eliminate waste will start by applying lean principles to supplier and customer collaboration. Inventory must be both right and the right-size.”



Cutler interview Nararyan Laksham, founder and CEO of Ultriva. Laksham discussed how consumption-driven replenishment model established a true pull process across the value chain. The goal is to right-size the inventory whether it is finished goods, work-in-process, or raw materials. Using a unique supply-chain-loop-based architecture, manufacturing companies establish real-time collaboration with customers and suppliers. This collaboration allows manufacturers to carry the right mix of inventory at the distribution center, shorten the lead time to customers and improve service levels through elimination of part shortages.



To download the whitepaper clink the link: http://info.ultriva.com/how-to-right-size-the-inventory.



About Ultriva

Ultriva http://www.ultriva.com empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for 21st century enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter @Ultriva.



