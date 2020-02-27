Umar Drops Hit Single 'Pro' on Valentine's Day

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- Umar, also popularly known as "The Light Skin N Word" of WEMC from Perth Amboy NJ dropped a hit single 'Pro' on Valentine's Day, which has become the perfect gift for his loyal fans.



The artist has made his mark in the industry with his unique style and beats, which have presented him as a formidable talent in the music industry. It wasn't long before Misty Blanco, who has transformed into a powerful talent promoter in entertainment business, signed him up. With the backing of The Misty TV Firm, Umar's fortunes have been on the rise as he scales up the popularity ladder.



He is bound to go further with the new single 'Pro', which has been released on ITunes, Spotify and other popular platforms. It will bring further visibility to Umar's talent and music. Talking about the sensational new single VP reps of The Misty TV Firm say, "It is a melodic groove that can easily crossover from underground Hip Hop to mainstream Pop overnight." That confidence speaks highly of universality of the track from a unique artist.



Besides being a talented artist, Umar is an extremely popular emcee, who is known for his animated style. His performances are a hit on the stage with the audiences, and his witty punch lines have the desired impact wherever he goes. That's the perfect combination of musical talent and that special quality, which has him set on a fast track to success and superstardom.



The CEO of The Misty TV Firm has evolved from being a noteworthy musician to a music industry mogul who grooms and promotes new talent.



