UMCSSA Launches Statewide Financial Help for Single Mothers

Tom River, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- UMCSSA has officially launched their Statewide financial help for single mothers. Visitors can go to their site, click on the map and get grant information for each state.



When a mother receives a grant, she will not have to pay it back like she would with a loan. These grants for single mothers are not given to just any single mother – she will need to go through a screening process in order to determine if she is eligible.



The grants are usually provided to those mothers who long for higher education, but it all depends on her needs. Some of the grants offered by UMCSSA to single mothers include:



- Government grants for single mom college

- Government grants for housing

- Government daycare grants for single moms

- State financial help

- Statewide Financial assistance for single mothers

- Government grants for single moms to pay rent

- Housing assistance for single mothers



Some of the programs include:

- Sunshine Lady Foundation

- Our Families, Our Future

- The Women’s Opportunity Awards

- Institutional Grants



Federal Government Single Mother Programs Include:

- LIHEAP

- Insure Kids Now

- CHIP Program

- Head Start Program

- SNAP Program

- Weatherization Assistance Program



UMCSSA has a FaceBook page with over one thousand likes. Their FaceBook page is full of helpful information for single moms.



Single mothers should never have to do without, which is why UMCSSA has opened their doors to a brighter future by offering the numerous grants. The housing assistance (housing choice voucher program through HUD) is known for helping single mothers who are without a home. HUD recently unleashed a new plan that will help millions of single mothers in America get a home.



About UMCSSA

UMCSSA takes pride in helping single mothers find the assistance they are in need of. They have helped thousands of moms with going back to school and putting a roof over their head.



