Umee.Us Is the Future of Social Media - the Newest and Fastest Growing Social Media Website

Falls Church, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- The social media world is going to change forever. The time has come for an upgrade to how we express ourselves to friends, family, business, and the world. Our personal and business relationships are important for our professional identity and growth, while our public relationship to become well known, well liked, and publicize our creative thinking is just as important.



UmeeUs is a life’s calling for the CEO, Umaar Ehsan, of Falls Church, VA. Umaar Ehsan’s dream is to revolutionize the way humans connect with each other, in order, to harmonize the world. He wants to remove clutter that has consumed the social media giant such as Facebook by creating a platform to divide one’s personal/business life (called “Umee”) with that of their public life (called “Us”). Safety will never be hindered. You control what is broadcasted to the world. It’s that simple!



The world has become fascinated with statistics and how it relates to them personally. Umee.Us presents software called Analytics, which will convert information such as page views, page visits, music, video, pictures, and other related information into statistical analyses for your viewing. This information will be combined with your friends to indicate whom you relate to. This helps friendships grow. If you never knew someone liked a certain type of music, you will now.



Have you ever wanted your pictures and videos to be ranked between your friends, even the world? Umee.Us has created software called, “The Gallery and The Stream.” This software will rank your galleries and videos between your private page and your public page (if you decide to share it to the world).



Your Social Experience should be simple, professional, safe, and fun rather than difficult, frustrating, and unprotected. Umee.Us, was built for this, it was built… for you!

UmeeUs will soon be open for all .edu accounts!



Author: Kevin Cravedi



UmeeUs, LLC

Falls Church, Virginia, USA

feedback@umee.us

www.Umee.Us