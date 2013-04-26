Umyna Launches the Most Awaited Video of Its Song 'Planet Parade'

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Already a hit in Russia, Planet Parade is now also available for your viewing pleasure. Umyna recently launched the video of this techno pop song and received overwhelming response from fans across the world.



The video is about a man and a woman leaving planet earth upon its destruction and the adventures they face. Designed with top-class animation, the video clearly reflects the suffering of its protagonists and how they survive in an unknown sphere.



The video can now be viewed on the U-myna official social networking pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, My Space, Stumble Upon, and others. The Planet Parade audio version is also available on the U-Myna’s official pages on the internet.



The band has also released audio versions of their other tracks and is hoping to release their official videos soon. Their other audio tracks include Forecast, Sound of Love and Paris. All these tracks have received overwhelming responses by listeners around the world, directly upon their release.



Umyna’s romantic and foot-tapping numbers are now available on every major social networking platform and re loved by many listeners around the world. The Russian pop band has successfully brought back the era that was once popular for bringing out evergreen harmonious tracks.



The band takes a step forward in providing listeners with a blend of old pop blended with new rock instruments. Surely, U-Myna is hoping to become one of the only bands to provide listeners with this retro form of music.



About Umyna

Formed by three highly passionate musicians, Mickey, Mackey and Rabbi, U-Myna was launched in mid-2012 with four exclusive songs titled – Forecast, Planet Parade, Paris and Sound of Love. These talented musicians, through their songs, beautifully counterpoint 80’s pop which is still missed and recalled by every music lover. Their music reminds listeners of the evergreen singers like Lionel Ritchie, Madonna, Tracy Chapman, and many other legends.



To listen to their songs, subscribe to them at http://www.youtube.com/channel/UC74Z4b_hsnr8sCHjfpzmSdw/.

Or follow them at http://www.myspace.com/597949719/

Or like their page at https://www.facebook.com/pages/U-Myna/524675034218341