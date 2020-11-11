Unbearable Ear Noise vs Tinnitus, How to Treat the Untreatable

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2020 -- Professor Dr. Luis Gavin – a leading international Speaker, Consultant Physician and Maxillofacial Surgeon from Spain – has developed a pioneering new treatment for Tinnitus after dealing with hundreds of patients each year.



Tinnitus is the perception of noise or ringing in the ears. It can cause hearing loss, loudness, discomfort and imbalance. Sadly, many cases often go untreated or are misdiagnosed as Meniere's disease, vertigo, or Eustachian Tube Dysfunction



Life can be miserable for sufferers. Anxiety, stress, depression, and bad sleep are all associated with Tinnitus.



Prof. Dr. Luis has discovered that Tinnitus is associated with dislocation of the jaw and the TMJ joint (the joint on each side in front of your ears where your lower jawbone meets your skull). An incorrect bite, facial and jaw asymmetry cause overloading and muscle spasms. The patient feels tension and pain in the mouth, head, neck, face, shoulders, back, and suffers clicking and tenderness near the ear, as well as mouth-opening restriction and chewing pain.



It is essential that issues are treated immediately as when these symptoms turn into a beating sound it reveals secondary vascular alterations to the brain.



A NEW TREATMENT

Don't lose hope! Prof. Dr. Luis has designed a ground-breaking clinical solution called Progressive Tinnitus Management that effectively treats Tinnitus.



It requires no surgery or radiology and is implemented in two steps.



The treatment plan uses processes such as psychoacoustics, cognitive behavioral evaluation, hearing test, plus neuromodulation techniques such as transcranial magnetic neurofeedback and remove amalgam fillings and metalwork in the mouth.



Treatment realigns and re-centers the jaw and stretches the mouth/face/head/shoulders/neck and back muscles. Dr. Luis treats also the inside jaw and TMJ joint to recover the elasticity of internal joint parts.



Treatment also corrects tongue position which allows for a much better oxygen flow to the brain, thereby improving sleep.



This is all done in one hospital session under moderate sedation for two hours, with a follow-up four days later for fixing an inside-the-mouth jaw advancement night device – which Dr. Gavin has developed as an alternative to surgeries – to decompress the ear.



Patient feels immediate relief less tension in face, ear, more mouth opening Homeopathic ginkgo biloba is prescribed to ease recovery.



