Unbeatable Logo-Design Company Offers Quality Services

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Logovariations, a competent design company that is behind some brands’ logos, calls out to business-owners in need of top-of-the-line professional logos. Its 3-person team creates all sorts of designs applicable to advertising materials, business cards, pamphlets, stamps, and websites.



Packages

Offered are Logovariations packages based on clients’ needs and budget. Each varies depending on the number of starting and designed concepts proposed and the turnaround time. Some packages are meant for those with a strong vision and own established business. Others are for everyone to try out.



These include:

1. Quick Package - $60

2. Standard Package -$100

3. Extended Package - $180

4. Social Media Package -$140

5. Full Branding Package - $400



Outstanding Services

Logovariations is employed with people who refuse to stop working on custom logos until clients are totally satisfied. The team consists of professionals who are committed and who won’t submit outputs that fall short of its standard quality. Each one in the cluster goes through the design process of research and sketching, unlimited revisions, and final design.



Projects

The logo design company has a list to brag about. Over the years, firms such as those in the industry of architecture, cars, clothing, and lifestyle marketing have sought out Logovariations’ services. The created designs are featured on its website.



Testimonials

According to previous client, the designers of Logovariations are professional, creative, and produce nothing but high quality work. The team is very accommodating and coordinates effectively to come up with the best results. It does not rush the process; thus, there are no 24-hour deliveries guaranteed. Instead, it focuses on the quality and ensures the final design is impressive enough.



To get a quote, check out Logovariations’ blog and portfolio. And, for more information on logo design services, contact the company by calling 36 30 989 1909, by sending an email to info@logovariations.com, or by checking out the website at http://www.logovariations.com.