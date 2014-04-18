Unbelievable Deals for Android Users on Easter Holiday

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- This Easter is going to be one big surprise for Android users everywhere. DownloadAndroid, a leading company of mobile software development, has launched its Eastern sales. The sales feature, apps (All-In-One Toolbox; Memory Booster) with 50% discount on regular price; and a ton of free apps. For just $ 2, users can harvest 2 of the most popular apps in the Android market. This is a great deal customers simply cannot afford to miss.



The main highlight of this sale is the All-In-One Toolbox app that is by far the best and highly functional app on the market. For just $ 1 Android users can access 29 distinct features in a compact 2 MB package.



Major features of the All-In-One Toolbox : Cache cleaner, history cleaner, apk cleaner, SD card cleaner, startup manager, bloat ware clean, flashlight, compass, to name is a few. The list of features in the package is endless and the fact that the offer provides 50% discount on the sale price is unbelievable given how popular this app is. With this app installed, android users could save huge space for the smart phone, and great deal of time, since the app offers auto clean feature, makes the cleaning easier and faster on scheduled time.



Next up on the list of amazing offers is the 50% off on the Memory booster app which is again a top player in the market. This app is just what any and every Android smart phone user needs as it helps free up space in the phone, enhance performance and in general increase the productivity of the phone.



With the auto boos feature, users could set up their own performance target, and the app Memory Booster Full does the rest. The app boosts at set time, set memory level and device lock, thus protect the smartphone from all lag and unresponsive issues.



The offer is valid from Apr 17th 2014, to Apr 22nd 2014.



About DownloadAndroid.Info

All these apps come from the software powerhouse DownloadAndroid.Info which is a branch of iMobLife Inc., an innovative, young and promising company that was founded in 2004 by two creative and enthusiastic young programmers. DownloadAndroid.Info is dedicated in developing and publishing free android software, including android games and applications, which cover system tools, entertainment, health, Lifestyle and personal productivity, etc.



To know more about the sale offers and read up on the list of features within each app category, log onto



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https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=imoblife.toolbox.full

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Jane, Director of public relations

support@downloadandroid.info