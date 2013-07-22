Unbiased Garcinia Cambogia Review - Whats All the Hype About This Pumpkin Shape Fruit?

Bronx, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- The magical powers of Garcinia Cambogia were discovered a long time ago in Indonesia. The natives figured out that eating the pumpkin-shaped fruit's rinds was helpful in controlling hunger pangs. As such the fruit was given to people traveling for long distances and military troops. Over the years, the knowledge of this fruit was passed from one generation to the next until in the late 19th century when it was first recognized and reported in America.



It took quite a few scientific studies before the now widely popular extract was released in the market where it arguably adopted a low profile. Not until a couple of months ago did Garcinia Cambogia capture a famous celebrity doctor's eye. He joined the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Kim Kardashian in touting this small, green fruit as the most reliable and efficient weight loss remedy.



It is this wave of celebrity endorsements that saw Garcinia Cambogia acquires its now seemingly uncontainable fame.



But what is in a simple fruit that would make it a darling to literary everyone?



Scientists claim that Garcinia Cambogia rinds are rich in a substance called Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA). This HCA is similar to what is found (in varying amounts) in citrus fruits like orange, pineapple and lemon. There have been several laboratory tests on rats and clinical trials in humans that conclusively demonstrated the efficacy of HCA in controlling appetite. Further studies have also linked it to reduced conversion of fatty acids into lipids and reduced body weight.



In this Garcinia Cambogia review, we would like to confirm that all these are accomplished without interfering with the central nervous system or inducing sleeping difficulties.



Garcinia Cambogia Review Pros



- Duo fat buster - suppressed appetite while inhibiting the conversion of excess carbohydrates into fat.



- Highly efficient - it goes without saying that Garcinia is among the most efficient weight loss supplements of today.



- Good for overall health as it has minimal side effects.



- Induces a feel good effect which goes a long way in preventing incidences of emotional eating and insomnia.



Cons



- Safe for the fact that the consumption is not encouraged among women who are pregnant, about 98% of those who use the fruit confess that it is indeed safe and stress free to use.



Verdict



Our Garcinia Cambogia Review can solidly confirm that it indeed works. It is a decent starting point for anyone looking to revitalize their journey to full fitness in an amicable and all natural way.



